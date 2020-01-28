What you need to know Apple is getting ready for its first Apple Watch Activity Challenge in February.

The 'Heart Month Challenge' will run from February 8th to February 14th.

Those who complete the challenge will win a medal and stickers.

If you are an Apple Watch owners and love to get involved with the Activity Challenges that Apple occasionally runs from time to time, now is another time of the year to get excited. Apple's yearly 'Heart Month Challenge' is set to kick off in less than two weeks.

Reported by 9to5Mac, this year's 'Heart Month Challenge' is set to begin on February 8th and run through February 14th. Apple Watch owners can complete the challenge by closing their Excercise Ring for seven days in a row. Being that February 8th to February 14th is seven days, you'll have to close your ring every day of this challenge. "Put your heart into earning this award! Close your Exercise ring for seven days in a row starting February 8 and ending February 14."