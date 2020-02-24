International Women's Day is March 8th this year, and Apple is celebrating it by kicking off a whole month of women-inspired Today at Apple sessions in its retail stores. Reported by 9to5Mac, the company announced that the new, limited-time "She Creates" sessions will occur across the world between March 1st and March 31st.

Apple says that the sessions will allow attendees to learn from female creators through unique hands-on sessions using the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

"Join us in celebration of International Women's Day from March 1–31. Learn from inspiring female creators, share ideas with others, and explore new perspectives in hands-on sessions using iPad, iPhone, and Mac."

For example, one of the sessions titled "ART Lab: AR Experiences Co-created with Sarah Rothberg" teaches attendees how to code for augmented reality using Swift Playgrounds on iPad.

"What happens when a lemon and a traffic cone collide? Using artist Sarah Rothberg's creative approach and art, you'll learn to code an augmented reality experience. Whether it's happy, wacky, or weird, you'll combine AR elements in Swift Playgrounds on iPad. Our Apple Creatives will take you through creative and coding exercises. Recommended for beginners ages 12 and up. Devices will be provided."

Another session titled "Design Lab: Characters and Costumes with Courtney Hoffman" will teach attendees how to sketch costumes using iPad and Apple Pencil.

"On International Women's Day, join designer Courtney Hoffman to create a costume for an imaginary character. She'll share tips from her experience designing the costumes in films like Baby Driver, The Hateful Eight, and Captain Fantastic. You'll imagine a character and sketch their perfect outfit using iPad and Apple Pencil. From March 1–31, join more sessions with inspiring female creators."

You can check to see if a "She Creates" session is going on in your area by checking the Today at Apple website.

