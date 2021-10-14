Apple CEO Tim Cook has pledged to make a donation to the affected communities dealing with severe flooding in Shanxi, Northern China.

Tim Cook announced the relief via Weibo stating "As the Shanxi region turns toward recovery, we want to do our part supporting relief efforts and helping with the rebuilding," stating that Apple would be making a donation to help the affected communities. The size of the donation has not been disclosed.

Cook and Apple made a similar commitment earlier this year when Henan province was hit by flooding. That disaster lead to damage to Apple's manufacturing hub in Zhengzhou city, the largest manufacturing site for all of Apple's best iPhones including the recently-released iPhone 13.

Apple's biggest manufacturing partner, Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision), is the only Apple supplier with a presence in Shanxi. It has a factory in the provincial capital of Taiyuan, which was the scene of labor unrest several years ago, in 2012.

According to reports, more than 1.76 million people have been affected by severe flooding in the region as of Sunday, triggered by downpours last week. Xinhua news agency stated that more than 120,000 people have been relocated, and 17,000 houses have collapsed as a result of the flooding. Relief efforts are underway but have been disrupted by further rainfall. Early reports suggest the flooding in the region may be greater in scope than the aforementioned flooding in Henan, which sadly killed more than 300 people.