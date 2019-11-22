Apple CEO Tim Cook was interviewed by ABC News (via MacRumors) earlier this week and while the initial interview was already public, further information has now been shared. During the interview Cook said that he focuses on policy, rather than politics.

In particular, Cook spoke about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that has been a hot button topic recently. Cook signed an amicus brief on the subject back in October, urging the Supreme Court to uphold DACA despite the current US administration atempting to rescind it.