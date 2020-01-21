Apple CEO Tim Cook will join US President Donald Trump for breakfast at the World Economic Forum conference in Davos, Switzerland according to a Bloomberg report.

Trump and Cook are to be joined by IBM CEO Ginni Rometty with the president set to be briefed on a new campaign that aims to highlight the different ways people can get an education, according to the report.

Both Cook and Trump seem to have been able to build an "unlikely" relationship to their mutual benefit.

Cook has already been pressing the flesh in Davos, meeting with multiple prime ministers.

On Tuesday in Davos, Cook met with the prime ministers of Finland, Spain and Croatia. In addition to trade and iPhone security debates, the Apple CEO has been battling European efforts to collect more tax from the company.

This all against a backdrop of yet more discussions about encryption and privacy with reports that Apple changed its encryption plans at the behest of the FBI.

