Tim Cook is heading to Washington D.C. to talk cybersecurity with President Joe Biden.

As reported by Bloomberg, the Apple CEO will attend an event at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the ways that private companies can work to improve cybersecurity. Microsoft's Satya Nadella and Amazon's Andy Jassy also plan to be in attendance.

According to the report, the executives will likely discuss "how software can drive better security in the supply chain."

Cook is flying to Washington D.C. as the company continues to face concerns over its new technology that will scan iCloud Photos, Siri, and iMessage for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

The company has admitted it could have done a better job of explaining how the new technology does not infringe on privacy the way that many have brought thought, deploying both its head of privacy and software to talk about the new technology.