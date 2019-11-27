What you need to know
- Russia demanded Apple alter how Crimea appears.
- Changes have been made to the Maps and Weather apps.
- The area now appears as Russian.
Apple has already drawn criticism for kowtowing to foreign governments and now it's made changes to its Maps and Weather apps to make Crimea appear to be Russian territory.
The BBC (via 9to5Mac) notes that Russian State Duma issued an amazingly brief statement confirming the change.
Crimea and Sevastopol now appear on Apple devices as Russian territory.
The change only appears to be in place for those inside Russia, while anyone checking the Maps or Weather apps elsewhere continues to see Crimea as "undefined territory." That, apparently, is the way Apple wanted things to stay worldwide, but despite months of negotiations it wasn't possible.
The tech giant originally suggested it could show Crimea as undefined territory - part of neither Russia nor Ukraine.
But Vasily Piskaryov, chairman of the Duma security and anti-corruption committee, said Apple had complied with the Russian Constitution.
At least this only changes the way Crimea appears for those inside Russia, but it's still likely to mean Apple is in for yet more criticism relating to how it deals with foreign government requests.
