Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has reopened its store in Cherry Hill, New Jersey today. The redesigned store now features an outdoor plaza with seating, as well as an enormous green wall that is in its infant stages of growth.

Wooden tables arranged beneath trees dot the approach to Apple Cherry Hill from outside. A mall-height trellis green wall faces the entrance and quiets the plaza with climbing vines that will one day scale the entire face of the building. Wraparound floor-to-ceiling windows form the entrance to the store, split only by a revolving door until they abut a stone face inset with a glowing Apple logo. Plank ceilings begin at the building's overhang and extend inside across the entire store.

Inside, the store features the company's signature video wall, a Genius Bar, and the popular Forum for Today at Apple sessions.

Like all of Apple's latest stores, Avenue displays line the walls to display products and accessory collections. Tables extend to the mall entrance, which opens with pivot doors framed in a silver finish instead of matte black, a design first for any indoor mall store in the United States.

9to5Mac notes that the store is still following COVID-19 guidelines that recommend those who wish to check out the new store book an appointment to avoid a potential wait.

If you'd like to safely visit the new Apple Cherry Hill, book a session to Shop with a Specialist for the best experience. Apple's health and safety guidelines are still in place, and you may have to wait before entering the store.

You can reserve an appointment at the store by visiting the Apple Cherry Hill website.