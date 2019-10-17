TSMC reported a 13.5% rise in third quarter net profit to T$101.07 billion ($3.30 billion), its strongest growth since the first quarter of 2017, thanks to strong sales to smartphone makers.

The profit figure compared with a T$96.33 billion average forecast drawn from 20 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose 10.7% to $9.4 billion, compared with the company's own estimate of $9.1 billion to $9.2 billion.

Sales earned from smartphone makers accounted for 49% of its total revenue, up from 45% from a year ago, while China sales amounted to 20%, up from 15%, making up for modest slowdown in every other major region including North America.