Apple chipmaker TSMC has announced it plans to build and operate an advanced semiconductor fab in Arizona.

In a press release Friday, the manufacturer stated:

TSMC today announced its intention to build and operate an advanced semiconductor fab in the United States with the mutual understanding and commitment to support from the U.S. federal government and the State of Arizona. This facility, which will be built in Arizona, will utilize TSMC's 5-nanometer technology for semiconductor wafer fabrication, have a 20,000 semiconductor wafer per month capacity, create over 1,600 high-tech professional jobs directly, and thousands of indirect jobs in the semiconductor ecosystem.

Construction of the plant will begin next year, to be finished in 2024. The total spent on the project over 8 years will be $12 billion. TSMC said the facility would help it "better support our customers and partners" as well as give "more opportunities to attract global talents." It also said the project was "of critical, strategic importance to a vibrant and competitive U.S. semiconductor ecosystem".

The plant is being built in partnership with both the U.S. administration and the state of Arizona:

TSMC welcomes continued strong partnership with the U.S. administration and the State of Arizona on this project. This project will require significant capital and technology investments from TSMC. The strong investment climate in the United States, and its talented workforce make this and future investments in the U.S. attractive to TSMC. U.S. adoption of forward-looking investment policies to enable a globally competitive environment for a leading edge semiconductor technology operation in the U.S. will be crucial to the success of this project. It will also give us the confidence this and other future investments by TSMC and its supply chain companies will be successful.

TSMc also operates a factory in Camas, Washington, and has design centers in Austin, TX and San Jose, CA, making this the second manufacturing site on U.S. soil.