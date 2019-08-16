Back in 1965, Intel CEO Gordon Moore related that given the advances in microchips, the power of the devices these chips were powering would double every two years thanks to better integrated transistors into circuits. TSMC, the maker of Apple's A-Series chips, still believes that is the case.

In a new blog post (via AppleInsider) titled "Moore's Law is not Dead," TSMC Head of Global Marketing Godfrey Cheng argues why he believes chip innovation is still very possible.

Here's his primary point: