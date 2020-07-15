Beginning this week, eligible iPhone users can apply for their share of a $500 million settlement that Apple agreed to pay to resolve a long-running class-action lawsuit over the controversial practice of "slowing down iPhones." Getting your $25 (or more) that Apple might owe you might not be so easy, however.

To qualify for your tiny slice of the pie, you need to submit the serial number for your eligible iPhone either by entering the information on the lawsuit website or filling out a form and putting it in the mail. That's simple enough unless you no longer have the phone in your possession. Under this scenario, finding the serial number could prove difficult and not worth the $25 you would eventually get once the claim filing period ends.

What's the problem?

As the settlement site explains:

If you are or were a U.S. owner of an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, and/or SE device that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later before December 21, 2017, and/or a U.S. owner of an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus device that ran iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017, you could be entitled to benefits under a class action settlement.

Based on these parameters, eligible iPhone purchases could go back nearly six years, which is when the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were first launched.

According to a 2019 study, people are keeping their iPhones much longer than before. Instead of three years, consumers are now waiting four years between upgrades.

Relying on the word average here, this means typical users of the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and first-generation iPhone SE may no longer have the phone that's eligible for the settlement offer.

Good luck finding that serial number

There are different ways to find a serial number for a qualifying device. Some of the solutions will take you maybe 60 seconds, while many others could require the assistance of Philip Jennings Perry Mason, circa 1932.

The easiest way to find the serial number is having the iPhone (or its box) in your possession. You can find the code using the Settings app under General > About. Otherwise, look on the outside of the iPhone box to find the number.

The settlement site also has a section where you can add your Apple ID to locate the serial number for eligible iPhones. We've received reports that filling out this form hasn't worked for everyone. Whether this is a bug or database error isn't known.

On this option, keep trying and make sure you're adding the correct Apple ID that was used when buying the iPhone. If you use an old Apple me.com account for your Apple ID, also add it using the icloud.com extension to see if that works.