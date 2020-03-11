Apple is set to close all of its Italian Apple stores this weekend, as the entire country remains locked down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

iMore has confirmed that all 17 stores in the country will close on March 14-15, after @setteBIT noted the closure of all but the Rimini store yesterday.

Earlier this week iMore confirmed that Apple had been forced to cancel all of its Today At Apple sessions throughout the country. From that report:

Twitter user @setteBIT first spotted that Apple seems to have canceled Today At Apple sessions in its Italian stores until at least March 19. iMore can confirm that no Italian Apple stores are currently offering sessions. A website note simply states: "Unfortunately there are no scheduled sessions here. Try selecting an Apple Store."

As @setteBIT noted, the Rimini Apple store was the last to update its status, however, according to the store's website its closure is now confirmed for Saturday and Sunday, March 14-15. Like many other stores, it is also operating reduced hours the rest of this week and into next.