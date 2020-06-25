Yesterday, Apple announced that is was closing seven retail stores in the Houston, Texas area shortly after reopening them to the public. Earlier today, it closed two more stores in North Carolina. Now, it appears that Apple plans to do the same with a number of stores in Florida.

Tweeted by Mark Gurman, the company has announced that it plans to close an additional fourteen retail stores in Florida. All of the stores will close tomorrow with no expected reopening date.

Apple says it is closing an additional 14 retail stores in Florida tomorrow on latest Covid-19 spikes. https://t.co/t1hvA98Lsz — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 25, 2020

The following retail stores will be closed starting tomorrow:

The Galleria

The Falls

Aventura

Lincoln Road

Dadeland

Brickell City Centre

Wellington Green

Boca Raton The Gardens Mall

Millenia Florida Mall

Altamonte

International Plaza

Brandon

Apple's statement on additional store closures remains the same, reiterating that the company will continue to track the spread of the virus and close stores as necessary in areas that see spikes in cases.

"Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible. For help with an Apple product, more ways to shop, or additional information on our stores, please visit https://apple.com/retail.#mn_p"

Other areas in the country, such as California, Arizona, and South Carolina, are also seeing spikes in cases of COVID-19. Today's closures will most likely not be the last we see from the company if the recent trends continue.