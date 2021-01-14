What you need to know
- Apple is temporarily closing its retail stores in Washington D.C.
- The company has barricaded its Carnegie Library flagship store.
As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple is temporarily closing its retail stores in the Washington D.C. metro area ahead of the presidential inauguration. The report says that the stores will not reopen until at least January 21, the day after the inauguration. Apple is not the only company to close its stores in order to ensure employee and customer safety.
Following last week's storming of the United States Capitol, D.C. is fortifying itself against further security threats leading up to and on Inauguration Day, January 20. Temporary street closures are already in effect, and many of D.C.'s Metrorail stations will discontinue service.
The company has also gone further with its flagship store at Carnegie Library, barricading the location with metal fencing and plywood.
Apple is addressing the safety concerns of its retail employees, many of whom will be unable to commute to work, with temporary store closures. The company's flagship Carnegie Library store at Mount Vernon Square, located less than two miles from the Capitol building, has also been barricaded with steel fencing and plywood. It's the third time in less than 9 months that the store has been reinforced. Previous barricades came after the store was looted in May and ahead of Election Day on November 3.
The rest of the stores in the D.C. metro area are either already closed or will close after Saturday.
Stores in Arlington, VA at Pentagon City and Clarendon, as well as in Maryland at Bethesda Row will close from Saturday. Apple Carnegie Library and Apple Georgetown closed effective today. Apple Montgomery Mall is outside of the D.C. Metrorail system and will remain open.
Netflix might be testing spatial audio for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max
Netflix is said to be bringing spatial audio to iPhone and iPad at some point.
iOS 14.4 will warn users if their iPhone has a non-Apple camera part
Apple's upcoming iOS 14.4 update will tell users if their camera is not genuine.
BMW announces new Digital Key Plus, uses Ultra Wideband in iPhone
BMW says its new all-electric BMW iX will feature BMW Digital Key Plus, an updated version of Car Keys that uses UWB instead of NFC.
Protect your iPhone 11 Pro with these great cases
Whatever your style or protection needs, you can find a case to match them for your iPhone 11 Pro.