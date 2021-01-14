As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple is temporarily closing its retail stores in the Washington D.C. metro area ahead of the presidential inauguration. The report says that the stores will not reopen until at least January 21, the day after the inauguration. Apple is not the only company to close its stores in order to ensure employee and customer safety.

Following last week's storming of the United States Capitol, D.C. is fortifying itself against further security threats leading up to and on Inauguration Day, January 20. Temporary street closures are already in effect, and many of D.C.'s Metrorail stations will discontinue service.

The company has also gone further with its flagship store at Carnegie Library, barricading the location with metal fencing and plywood.

Apple is addressing the safety concerns of its retail employees, many of whom will be unable to commute to work, with temporary store closures. The company's flagship Carnegie Library store at Mount Vernon Square, located less than two miles from the Capitol building, has also been barricaded with steel fencing and plywood. It's the third time in less than 9 months that the store has been reinforced. Previous barricades came after the store was looted in May and ahead of Election Day on November 3.

The rest of the stores in the D.C. metro area are either already closed or will close after Saturday.