California has been the center of the pandemic in the U.S. in recent weeks. Total cases in the state passed the 1.8 million mark on Saturday, when it added 43,608 new infections and 272 deaths, for a total of 22,432 fatalities. The move also include Apple's retail stores at its offices in Silicon Valley. It marks one of the largest string of closures for Apple's stores since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

Reported by Bloomberg , Apple has temporarily closed all of its retail locations in California and greater London as the coronavirus pandemic surges. It had originally closed all of its stores in the Los Angeles area , but shortly after the company expanded the closings to all 53 locations in the state. Apple has not said when it will be able to open the stores again.

The United Kingdom has been dealing with a new, faster-spreading strain of the coronavirus, with multiple countries banning travel to and from the country. In a statement, Apple says that it is taking "an abundance of caution" out of concern for its employees and customers with the new closures.

"Due to current Covid-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible."

The company is also closing its Apple Stores in Mexico and Brazil as cases continue to rise in each of those countries as well. Apple has been converting a ton of its retail stores to Express formats that let customers pick up online orders and drop off devices for Genius Bar appointments, but these areas have become so concerning that the company has made the decision to completely close them for now.

Customers who would like to make a purchase can still shop online and even receive as fast as two-hour shipping in some areas.