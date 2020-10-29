Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple is temporarily closing a number of its retail stores in France as the country prepares to re-enter a nationwide lockdown due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The lockdown is set to go into place tomorrow, October 30.

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced new lockdown measures set to begin on Friday and last through December 1. Nonessential businesses, restaurants, and cafes will be closed in an effort to slow a recent uptick in COVID-19 infections. The restrictions also impact Apple Stores.

Apple has recently launched an "Express" format for some of its retail stores, which allow customers to pick up orders from a window at the front of the store. Apple retrofitted the stores this way to be able to continue to serve customers while ensuring safety for employees and customers alike.

Thanks to Express storefronts, a temporary service model Apple recently rolled out for safe and efficient product pickups, several Apple Stores in France will be able to serve customers in a limited capacity. Three stores in the country already transformed into Express storefronts in October. These locations do not accept walk-ins or offer Genius Support without an appointment. Customers with online orders or Genius Support appointments made before October 29 will be able to pick up their products.

9to5Mac currently lists the following stores in France as featuring Express storefronts:

Apple Opéra

Apple Les Quatre Temps

Apple Rosny 2

It is currently unclear when Apple will reopen the stores in France if, as planned, France's national lockdown lifts on November 1.