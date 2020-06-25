Apple has closed a further two previously-reopened stores in North Carolina due to COVID-19 fears.

According to WRAL TechWire:

Apple has once again closed its retail stores in the Triangle due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The stores are located at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh and Southpoint in Durham. Websites for the outlets say the closings are temporarily and that they will be closed at least through July 1.

Last week, Apple closed 11 stores in the U.S. including NC's SouthPark Mall and Northlake Mall in Charlotte. In a statement then Apple said:

"Due to current Covid-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible"

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, as of Wednesday, June 24, the state has recorded 56,174 positive cases and over 1,200 deaths. In a tweet yesterday the department stated that it would remain in Phase 2 until at least Friday, July 17 due to "the continued upward trends in #COVID19 related metrics, along with concern for both the public health and for our hospital capacity."

Apple Friendly Center in Greensboro is the only store in the state currently open. The news reflects a story last week confirming that Apple had closed retail stores in Texas again due to fears about a spike in the disease.