Apple is once again closing some of its retail locations across the United States after some states have begun to experience spikes in cases of COVID-19.

Reported by Bloomberg, the closures are currently impacting stores located in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and South Carolina. A spokesperson for Apple says that the company is taking these measures "with an abundance of caution."

"Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas ... We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible."

Customers who have devices being repaired at those locations will have until the end of the weekend to pick up their device, according to Apple. Employees of those stores will continue to be paid while the location is closed.

"The stores being closed are Waterside Shops and Coconut Point in Florida, Southpark and Northlake Mall in North Carolina, Haywood Mall in South Carolina, and Chandler Fashion Center, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Arrowhead, SanTan Village, Scottsdale Quarter and La Encantada in Arizona."

Over half of Apple's retail locations have been reopened across the world. Apple's move to re-close some of its locations matches language from Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's Vice President of Retail and People, who said that the company would temporarily close stores again if the local environment required it.

Apple has not yet said when it plans to reopen these locations.