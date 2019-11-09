Berlin WallSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple has posted a special commemoration to mark the fall of the Berlin Wall on its German store website
  • The Berlin Wall fell 30 years ago, on November 9, 1989.
  • Tim Cook also paid tribute on Twitter.

Apple has posted a special commemoration to the fall of the Berlin Wall on its German Apple homepage.

The site features a special homepage depicting the pivotal moment, along with the German phrase:

"„Denn meine Gedanken zerreißen die Schranken und Mauern entzwei: Die Gedanken sind frei."

The phrase comes from a traditional German folk song and translates:

"For my thoughts tear the barriers and walls apart: the thoughts are free."

Tim Cook also took to Twitter to express his own tribute to the monumental day saying:

Thirty years after the Berlin Wall fell, we must remember that the strength we possess in unity is infinitely more powerful than any differences that divide us.

The fall of the Berlin Wall was one of the most iconic historical moments of the 20th century and paved the way for the reunification of Germany in 1990. At least 171 people were killed trying to cross the wall, which divided East and West Germany before it was demolished.