Just as it has done in previous years Apple has turned its Apple.com homepage into a full-page commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The new homepage includes a photo of Martin Luther King Jr. as well as a famous quote from a visit to Philadelphia's Barratt Junior High School in 1967.

I believe that we can transform dark yesterdays of injustice into bright tomorrows of justice and humanity.

Apple goes on to say that "today and every day, we honor his life and legacy of service." Those wishing to click through to Apple's products and store can continue to do so, of course.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the King family will be leading a march as they continue to support voting rights for all. It's hoped that election day can be turned into a national holiday while also allowing for mail-in ballots.

The nation's capital will mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a march for voting rights led by the late civil rights leader's family, as congressional Democrats vow to press ahead on voting-rights legislation despite its expected failure.

Apple often uses its homepage to highlight important days or to commemorate events and will surely continue to do so.