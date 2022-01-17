What you need to know
- Apple has turned its homepage into a full-page commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
- Apple's home page includes a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.
- "Today and every day, we honor his life and legacy of service."
Just as it has done in previous years Apple has turned its Apple.com homepage into a full-page commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The new homepage includes a photo of Martin Luther King Jr. as well as a famous quote from a visit to Philadelphia's Barratt Junior High School in 1967.
I believe that we can transform dark yesterdays of injustice into bright tomorrows of justice and humanity.
Apple goes on to say that "today and every day, we honor his life and legacy of service." Those wishing to click through to Apple's products and store can continue to do so, of course.
The Wall Street Journal reports that the King family will be leading a march as they continue to support voting rights for all. It's hoped that election day can be turned into a national holiday while also allowing for mail-in ballots.
The nation's capital will mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a march for voting rights led by the late civil rights leader's family, as congressional Democrats vow to press ahead on voting-rights legislation despite its expected failure.
Apple often uses its homepage to highlight important days or to commemorate events and will surely continue to do so.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
A year on, Apple Fitness Plus still has some room for improvement
Apple Fitness+ has been around for a little over a year and has improved a lot in that time. Here's how Apple can take it to the next level in 2022.
Apple's 5th-gen iPad Air rumored for spring launch, A15 chip, 5G, and more
Apple is now rumored to have plans to launch a new fifth-generation iPad Air this spring complete with 5G support, an Apple A15 chip, and a new camera.
Review: A fine barénia leather watch band for a reasonable price
If you want to take your cool techy smartwatch to new levels of sophisticated refinement, a genuine leather Apple Watch band is the way to do it. This line from Bluebonnet has everything you would expect from fine leather craftsmanship, with a few unique details to add style.
Take a monitor on the go with one of these options for your Mac
For work or play, sometimes you need your Mac to get up and go with you. Consider one of these portable solutions for your favorite Mac.