Apple has reportedly completed the rollout of its updated mapping information to the last part of the United States that was awaiting the update. Reported by 9to5Mac , the iPhone owners in the southeast of the United States have started to see the updated map in the Apple Maps app, signifying that the U.S. rollout is now complete.

Apple has been rolling out its new map in stages throughout the year. Apple had turned on its new map in the Northwest back in November, the Midwest in October, and the Northeast in September. With the inclusion of the Southeast, it seems that the entire country is now finally covered, meeting Apple's promise of completing the rollout by the end of 2019.

Apple had been using third-party mapping services like TomTom since the iPhone was introduced. Over the years, however, the company realized that in order to bring the experience they wanted to consumers, it would require them to build their own mapping system from the ground up. As 9to5Mac reported in 2018, Eddy Cue stated that the company had been thinking about taking that step since 2014.