An extremely rare Apple computer has gone on sale on eBay at a listed price of $1.5 million.

First noted by IGN, the listing is for an 'APPLE 1 Original 1976 Computer System 1st Steve Wozniak designed computer'. From the seller:

This is truly a first for eBay. This is a verified fully operational original Apple-1 computer system in excellent condition in its original Byte Shop KOA wood case, with original power supply and Datanetics Version D keyboard. This Apple-1 is an unmodified NTI board in almost perfect condition on both front and back of the main board where you can see there have been no modifications or repairs. This system was verified as original byApple-1 expert Corey Cohen as recently as August 2019 at the Vintage Computer Festival West where it was one of two continually operated units during the show with over 6 hours each day of full operation. A period Sony TV-115, as recommended by Steve Jobs, with video modulator is included. A Certificate of Authenticity by Achim Baque, Curator of the Apple-1 Registry, is included in sale and viewable upon request. Please visit the official Apple-1 Registry ( https://www.apple1registry.com/en/79.html ) for further details and authenticity of this rare item.

The seller claims that as the second owner, they took possession of the device in early 1978 when a customer traded it in for a newer Apple II. The Apple-1 even has its original Byte Shop KOA wood case, of which there are reportedly only 6 known surviving originals, many of which are in museums. The system is reportedly in perfect condition with no repairs or modifications and is said to be fully functioning.

The computer has a listed Buy it Now price of $1.5 million.