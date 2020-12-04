After it appeared last night, Apple has today confirmed that Family Sharing for in-app purchases is now available.

The change was announced via the Apple developer portal and provides a link for devs who want to learn more about the feature.

You can now enable Family Sharing for auto-renewable subscriptions and non-consumable in-app purchases, allowing users to share their purchases with up to five family members. Family Sharing provides a streamlined, convenient user experience and can help you attract subscribers, encourage paid subscriptions, increase user engagement, and improve retention. Sales and Trends reports will be updated soon to help you understand the performance of family subscriptions.

Clicking through takes developers to a guide that explains how to enable Family Sharing for their apps, as well as a little more information on what the change actually means. It also points out that developers will need to use enhanced receipt validation and App Store Server Notifiations.

Apps that offer auto-renewable subscriptions and non-consumable in-app purchases can enable Family Sharing, which will allow customers to share their purchase with up to five additional family members. You can choose which of your in-app purchases to allow Family Sharing for in App Store Connect. To ensure family members have access to your in-app purchase content, you'll need to use enhanced receipt validation and App Store Server Notifications.

Good to know! Developers can now enable the feature if they wish, although not all will do so likely depending on how their apps function and whether they will incur any per-user fees for things like weather or flight data.