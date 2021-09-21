What you need to know
- Apple released iOS 15 yesterday.
- It includes a new iCloud+ feature that gives paid users more security features.
- Apple has started to email customers confirming they've been upgraded to the new service.
Apple is sending emails to iCloud users in the wake of the iOS 15 rollout, confirming that they've been upgraded to Apple's iCloud+ service.
Yesterday, Apple released its new mobile software, iOS 15, to the public after months of beta testing following its announcement at WWDC earlier this year. One of the major new features of iOS 15 is iCloud+, from Apple:
iCloud+ combines everything users love about iCloud with new premium features, including Hide My Email, expanded HomeKit Secure Video support, and an innovative new internet privacy service, iCloud Private Relay. Current iCloud storage subscribers will be upgraded to iCloud+ automatically at no additional cost. All iCloud+ plans can be shared with people in the same Family Sharing group, so everyone can enjoy the new features, storage, and elevated experience that comes with the service.
iCloud+ is free to all users who already pay for an iCloud subscription, and Apple is now confirming to customers they've been upgraded in emails sent to customers.
The email we've seen states:
Great news! We've automatically upgraded your iCloud storage plan to iCloud+ at no additional charge. iCloud+ combines everything you already love about iCloud with new features including iCloud Private Relay, Hide My Email and more HomeKit Secure Video support
The email confirms that iCloud Private Relay remains in beta, whilst Hide My Email, HomeKit Secure Video, and Custom Email Domain are all ready to go. The email also confirms that iCloud+ works with Family Sharing, so your whole family can access the benefits, and that iCloud+ also comes as part of the Apple One subscription bundle.
iOS 15 is now available, just in time for the launch of the iPhone 13 on Friday. Apple's best iPhone was announced last week and is available to pre-order right now.
