Apple is sending emails to iCloud users in the wake of the iOS 15 rollout, confirming that they've been upgraded to Apple's iCloud+ service.

Yesterday, Apple released its new mobile software, iOS 15, to the public after months of beta testing following its announcement at WWDC earlier this year. One of the major new features of iOS 15 is iCloud+, from Apple:

iCloud+ combines everything users love about iCloud with new premium features, including Hide My Email, expanded HomeKit Secure Video support, and an innovative new internet privacy service, iCloud Private Relay. Current iCloud storage subscribers will be upgraded to iCloud+ automatically at no additional cost. All iCloud+ plans can be shared with people in the same Family Sharing group, so everyone can enjoy the new features, storage, and elevated experience that comes with the service.

iCloud+ is free to all users who already pay for an iCloud subscription, and Apple is now confirming to customers they've been upgraded in emails sent to customers.