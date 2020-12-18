Apple has updated its AirPods Max support document to confirm how important the accompanying Smart Case is for preserving the battery's life and lifespan.

As reported by MacRumors:

According to Apple, when ‌AirPods Max‌ are taken off but not put in their Smart Case, they enter a "low power mode" after five minutes of being left stationary. If left untouched, they remain in this low power mode for three days, after which the headphones enter an "ultralow" power state that disables Bluetooth and Find My location data to help further retain their remaining charge.

By contrast, if you put your AirPods Max in the Smart case, the 'low power mode' kicks in immediately, rather than after five minutes, and the 'ultralow' power state comes into effect after 18 hours in the Smart Case, as opposed to 72 hours out of them.

That means that whilst it might look a little silly (we've seen the memes), the AirPods Max case is actually vital to preserving your AirPods Max battery life. Not only that, by reducing the number of times you recharge them over their lifespan you will increase the durability of the battery by limiting the rate at which the battery deteriorates. It costs around $75 to replace the battery in the AirPods Max, and you'll certainly be able to put off replacing the battery if you take better care of them by using the Smart Case.

As a recent report has confirmed, AirPods Max still have great battery life day to day, even without the case. However the saving you could make on battery life in the long run will definitely benefit the lifespan of your AirPods Max battery.