What you need to know
- Apple has confirmed that iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will launch on Monday, September 20.
- Both new updates will be available on new hardware next week, too.
Apple has today confirmed that the new iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates will ship to the world on Monday, September 20. This is after months of beta testing among both developers and those on the public beta program.
Announced during WWDC back in June, the new updates bring with them a raft of new features and will also ship on the newly announced iPhone 13 devices as well as new iPad mini and iPad products.
Apple confirmed that the new releases will take place this coming Monday when announcing new products via press release following its California Streaming event. The newly announced products bring us the best iPhone ever in the form of the new iPhone 13 Pro Max, complete with an improved camera system and new ProMotion display.
The new releases will bring with them a Focus mode to help users eliminate distractions as well as an improved notifications system. A redesigned Safari will also be in tow, as will features like iCloud Private Relay that are designed to help protect the privacy of iPhone and iPad users.
We'll have reviews of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 up soon enough, but until then we'd suggest making sure that you have all of your backups in place ahead of the big update day — just in case!
