With WWDC21 now just two weeks away Apple has confirmed the schedule for its online developer event. Thinks will kick off June 7 with a 10 a.m. PDT streamed keynote that will likely include the unveiling of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and tons more.

The opening keynote is always the highlight of WWDC and it's likely to be a packed one this year. Unlike the rest of the conference, the keynote will be streamed to everyone via YouTube and other platforms.

Apple Keynote June 7, 10 a.m. PDT WWDC21 kicks off with the unveiling of exciting new updates coming to all Apple platforms later this year. Streamed directly from Apple Park, the keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.

Apple's Platforms State of the Union comes straight after the keynote as Apple delves a little deeper into whatever software was announced earlier in the day.

Platforms State of the Union June 7, 2 p.m. PDT Take a deeper dive into the new tools, technologies, and advances across Apple platforms that will help Apple developers create even better apps. Platforms State of the Union will stream via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

From that point on it's the Apple Design Awards before the real meat of the conference with developers given the chance to learn from Apple's "more than 1,000" experts. To that point, Apple says this WWDC will be the best yet in terms of giving developers access to its teams.

Featuring over 200 in-depth sessions, one-on-one labs, and more, WWDC21 will provide unprecedented access to Apple engineers and designers so developers can learn about the latest tools and technologies to help them create the next generation of apps. Apple Developer Program members can request one-on-one lab consultations with more than 1,000 Apple experts to ask questions about the latest APIs and best practices, and apply for user interface and design reviews. Apple engineers will also be available in Apple Developer Forums throughout the week to answer questions and engage in technical discussions. Beginning June 8, session videos will be posted each day and will be available in the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website.

Bring it on! The best way to take in all of the action is via the brand new Apple TV 4K. Bag one for yourself by checking out the best Apple TV deals we could find!