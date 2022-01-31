What you need to know
- Apple has confirmed a change that has broken some Dropbox and Microsoft OneDrive features in macOS 12.3.
- In the case of Dropbox, third-party apps can no longer open online-only files.
- Apple has deprecated kernel extensions used by the two cloud storage providers and both are working on fixes.
Apple has confirmed that the current macOS 12.3 beta has deprecated kernel extensions that are used by both Dropbox and Microsoft OneDrive.
Last week we heard from Dropbox that an upcoming macOS update would break the opening of online-only files by third-party apps. Dropbox mentioned macOS Monterey 12.3 in its own support documentation before it was released and Apple has confirmed that yes, the first macOS 12.3 beta does indeed break things. And as suspected, Microsoft OneDrive is also going to suffer as well.
Here's what Apple has to say in the macOS 12.3 release notes:
The kernel extensions used by Dropbox Desktop Application and Microsoft OneDrive are no longer available. Both service providers have replacements for this functionality currently in beta. (85890896)
The news that both Dropbox and Microsoft are working on fixes is expected and Dropbox did say as much last week. For now, one workaround for those who have the macOS 12.3 beta installed is to open online-only files via Finder rather than through the third-party apps directly.
Microsoft, for its part, says it is working with Apple to come up with a solution to its own problems that will have "long-term support."
Dropbox has long been one of the best Mac services for syncing and saving data to the cloud and users will be hoping this particular feature is back up and running soon.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Apple-Man! But Apple isn't happy.
'Apple-Man' is an indie film about a man who can control Apples but the whole thing is at risk of disappearing if Apple gets its way.
Apple stops putting EarPods in iPhone boxes in France after law change
Apple has stopped putting EarPods in the boxes of new iPhones in France following a change in local laws.
Review: WaterField handcrafts the Bolt Sling bag for quality and durability
When you purchase a WaterField, you're making a long-term investment. This finely-made Bolt Sling is made with the best materials for long-lasting durability.
These ear hooks will keep your AirPods Pro firmly in place
AirPods Pro might fit better in more ears than standard AirPods, but that doesn't mean they couldn't use a little extra stability. Use these ear hooks to keep your AirPods Pro where they're supposed to be.