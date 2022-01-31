Apple has confirmed that the current macOS 12.3 beta has deprecated kernel extensions that are used by both Dropbox and Microsoft OneDrive.

Last week we heard from Dropbox that an upcoming macOS update would break the opening of online-only files by third-party apps. Dropbox mentioned macOS Monterey 12.3 in its own support documentation before it was released and Apple has confirmed that yes, the first macOS 12.3 beta does indeed break things. And as suspected, Microsoft OneDrive is also going to suffer as well.

Here's what Apple has to say in the macOS 12.3 release notes:

The kernel extensions used by Dropbox Desktop Application and Microsoft OneDrive are no longer available. Both service providers have replacements for this functionality currently in beta. (85890896)

The news that both Dropbox and Microsoft are working on fixes is expected and Dropbox did say as much last week. For now, one workaround for those who have the macOS 12.3 beta installed is to open online-only files via Finder rather than through the third-party apps directly.

Microsoft, for its part, says it is working with Apple to come up with a solution to its own problems that will have "long-term support."

Dropbox has long been one of the best Mac services for syncing and saving data to the cloud and users will be hoping this particular feature is back up and running soon.