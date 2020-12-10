What you need to know
- Apple has updated the AirPods support page to confirm the battery service fee for AirPods Max is actually £75, not £309.
Apple has finally corrected an error on its AirPods support page, confirming an AirPods Max battery service will cost just £75 in the UK, not £309 as previously indicated.
The support page now lists the price as £75, much closer to the $79 it will cost US customers. When the price was revealed alongside AirPods Max earlier this week, it was widely understood the £309 listing was a typo, now confirmed by the update.
The support document confirms that the AppleCare+ excess for AirPods Max is £25, AppleCare+ protection for the AirPods Max is £49 for two years of support and accidental damage protection. Given the £549 price tag, this seems like a pretty good deal. The out-of-warranty fee is listed as "ask your service representative", but is likely vastly more expensive than the AppleCare+ option.
Apple's AirPods Max were announced by way of a press release Tuesday. They feature a sleek design, Active Noice Cancellation, Apple's H1 chip, a Digital Crown for volume and music control, and a reported 20 hours of battery life. They also come with a distinctive smart case that puts the AirPods into an ultra-low power state to preserve battery life.
Worth the wait
AirPods Max
High-fidelity audio
You can purchase a pair of AirPods Max in five different colors, space gray, silver, green, sky blue, and pink.
Despite the high price tag, within hours shipping for the new AirPods had slipped to March as customers scrambled to get hold of them. The first customer shipments will arrive on December 15.
