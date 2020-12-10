Apple has finally corrected an error on its AirPods support page, confirming an AirPods Max battery service will cost just £75 in the UK, not £309 as previously indicated.

The support page now lists the price as £75, much closer to the $79 it will cost US customers. When the price was revealed alongside AirPods Max earlier this week, it was widely understood the £309 listing was a typo, now confirmed by the update.

The support document confirms that the AppleCare+ excess for AirPods Max is £25, AppleCare+ protection for the AirPods Max is £49 for two years of support and accidental damage protection. Given the £549 price tag, this seems like a pretty good deal. The out-of-warranty fee is listed as "ask your service representative", but is likely vastly more expensive than the AppleCare+ option.

Apple's AirPods Max were announced by way of a press release Tuesday. They feature a sleek design, Active Noice Cancellation, Apple's H1 chip, a Digital Crown for volume and music control, and a reported 20 hours of battery life. They also come with a distinctive smart case that puts the AirPods into an ultra-low power state to preserve battery life.