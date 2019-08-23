Contractors hired by Apple reportedly listened to more than 1,000 Siri recordings per shift, before Apple suspended the internal project, according to Irish Examiner.

The report, citing a former contractor who was tasked with grading Siri's response to these recordings, said all of the contractors have since been let go by Apple.

In July, a report claimed Apple contractors were hired to listen to Siri recordings, which would sometimes reveal private customer information.

"There have been countless instances of recordings featuring private discussions between doctors and patients, business deals, seemingly criminal dealings, sexual encounters and so on," the report said. "These recordings are accompanied by user data showing location, contact details, and app data."

You'll be able to opt out of the Siri grading program in a future software update

Irish Examiner said Apple hired contractors in Ireland through Globetech, a company headquartered at Cork Airport Business Park.

"The recordings were about a few seconds long, occasionally we would hear personal data or snippets of conversations but mostly it would be Siri commands," a former Apple contractor said.

Staff were tasked with transcribing the recordings and grading Siri's performance. A contractor who spoke to Irish Examiner said that user details were kept anonymous.

Following The Guardin's report last month, Apple quickly responded to say that a small portion of Siri requests are analyzed in an effort to improve the artificial intelligence. Apple also said that all recordings are analyzed in a secure facility.

In response to Irish Examiner's report about contractors being laid off, Apple released a statement: