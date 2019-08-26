Apple could have some major iPad Pro camera improvements in store for 2020. A new report from Korean site The Elec says Apple is reportedly planning to add a 3D sensing rear camera to its high end iPads in March 2020.

First spotted by MacRumors, the report cites industry sources who claim Derkwoo will provide some of the parts for the 3D sensing time of flight module, such as stiffeners and brackets. Mass production will reportedly begin at the end of the year, per the sources.

Here's a description of how the camera will work: