New reports indicate Apple could unveil a bumper earnings report at its call on January 27, possibly making it Apple's first-ever $100 billion quarter.

First, from LLD:

This three-monthly ritual might grab a few more headlines than normal because analysts expect Apple to generate sales of more than $100 billion a single quarter for the first time in its history. Russ Mould, AJ Bell Investment Director. "If the consensus forecast of $102.6 billion is attained, that would equate to year-on-year sales growth of 12%, the fastest rate of advance in ten quarters.

The report cites Apple's iPhone 12 launch and expected double-digit percentage increases in sales from services, wearables, and accessories.

Mould notes that the consensu estimate for Q1 earnings per share is $1.39, confirmed by Nasdaq.

The report is backed up by Investing.com:

Apple—whose earnings and revenue easily topped expectations in the previous quarter—next reports financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Consensus calls for earnings per share of $1.40 for its all-important fiscal 2021 first quarter, which includes the holiday shopping season, climbing 12% from the year-ago period. Revenue is forecast to increase more than 11% from the same period a year earlier, to $102.3 billion, reflecting surging demand for its recently released lineup of new 5G-enabled iPhone 12 models.

At its Q4 2020 call, Apple confirmed $64.7 billion in revenue, a record September quarter:

Apple today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter ended September 26, 2020. The Company posted record September quarter revenue of $64.7 billion and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $0.73. International sales accounted for 59 percent of the quarter's revenue.