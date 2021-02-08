As reported by AppleInsider, investment firm Wedbush believes that Apple will announce a partnership with an automaker for Apple Car, in the first half of 2021. Analyst Daniel Ives says that Apple getting into the EV market is now a matter of "when not if" and that Hyundai may still in fact be the company that Apple partners with.

"While the timing of an EV partnership with the likes of Hyundai, or another automaker, remains a key focus of the Street and EV industry over the coming months we assign a 85%+ chance that Apple will announce an EV partnership/collaboration over the next 3 to 6 months."

Ives believes that now would be the right time for a company like Apple to make an electric vehicle, saying that "the EV industry is entering a golden age."