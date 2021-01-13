As reported by AppleInsider, Apple may reach a $3 trillion market capitalization sooner than anyone thought. Due to the overperformance of the iPhone 12, the firm believes that Apple could reach the historic milestone as soon as mid-2022.

In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, lead analyst Daniel Ives writes that recent supply chain checks in Asia continue to be "incrementally bullish" around iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro demand. The current trajectory is higher than Ives' previous bull case scenario for the December quarter.

According to Ives, the new projections for iPhone sales by Wedbush are 35% higher than what was originally forecast.