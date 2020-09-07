Apple is expected to launch as many as four new iPhones this year, but we're hearing that two of them will ship before the others. According to a new DigiTimes report, Apple will have its 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models ready before the other handsets.

Issues with the supply of specific iPhone parts are thought to be causing Apple problems, with the decision being made to get two iPhones out of the door first and then release the others afterward.

Suppliers of SLP (substrate-like PCB) boards for the next-generation iPhone devices (tentatively named iPhone 12) have been ramping up shipments of related products since July-August, despite the fact that the new iPhones reportedly will debut later than normally scheduled, according to industry sources. The new iPhone lineup may arrive in two stages, with two 6.1-inch models in the first and another two 6.7- and 5.4-inch devices in the second, said the sources, noting that shipments of SLP mainboards for the 6.1-inch models were kicked off in July and those for the 6.7- and 5.4-inch ones began in the second half of August.

We are expecting to see a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 alongside 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro models. If Apple does ship the 6.1-inch models first it will at least be catering for both the Pro and non-pro buyers. Although those already looking forward to the diminuitive iPhone 12 mini will no doubt be disappointed in the delay.

Apple is thought to be ready to offer up a date for its iPhone 12 announcement soon, although it won't be ready to ship any of them until some time in October.