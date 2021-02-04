What you need to know
- JP Morgan is increasing their prediction of iPhone 12 lineup shipments.
- They've also changed the mix, increasing the expectation of iPhone 12 Pro model shipments.
- Supply chain analyst William Yang also increased shipment expectations of the iPhone 13.
As reported by AppleInsider, investment bank JP Morgan is increasing their expectations around shipments of the iPhone 13 lineup this coming fall. Supply chain analyst William Yang is also changing up his predictions around iPhone 12 shipments, increasing numbers of the iPhone 12 Pro models.
For the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Yang maintains his build predictions for the first and second quarter of 2021 — 56 million units and 41 million units, respectively. However, Yang has revised the mix of iPhone models to include a much higher percentage of iPhone 12 Pro Max devices, along with larger numbers of iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 11 devices. The analyst has revised iPhone 12 Pro Max build numbers up by 11 million units; iPhone 12 Pro build numbers up by 2 million units; and iPhone 11 build numbers up by 8 million units.
In contrast, Yang cut shipment expectations of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. The analyst predicts that Apple may stop manufacturing the device completely in the second quarter of 2021 due to its lackluster demand.
The analyst says that Apple could ship as many as 80 to 90 million units of the iPhone 13 lineup, a notable increase from the 76 million units that were predicted for the iPhone 12 models last year. He also played down rumors of a new iPhone SE in 2021 but said Apple could release one in 2022 based on the design of the iPhone 11.
Yang doesn't think there will be a new iPhone SE model in 2021. However, he believes the supply chain is already working on the launch of an "iPhone SE 3" for the first half of 2022. It may have a similar design to its predecessor but with an upgraded processor. He suggests that, given the popularity of the iPhone 11, there may be another low-cost model based on that form factor.
The iPhone 13 lineup is expected to feature a smaller notch, improved battery life, and a major upgrade to the Ultra Wide camera.
