As reported by AppleInsider, investment bank JP Morgan is increasing their expectations around shipments of the iPhone 13 lineup this coming fall. Supply chain analyst William Yang is also changing up his predictions around iPhone 12 shipments, increasing numbers of the iPhone 12 Pro models.

For the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Yang maintains his build predictions for the first and second quarter of 2021 — 56 million units and 41 million units, respectively. However, Yang has revised the mix of iPhone models to include a much higher percentage of iPhone 12 Pro Max devices, along with larger numbers of iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 11 devices. The analyst has revised iPhone 12 Pro Max build numbers up by 11 million units; iPhone 12 Pro build numbers up by 2 million units; and iPhone 11 build numbers up by 8 million units.

In contrast, Yang cut shipment expectations of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. The analyst predicts that Apple may stop manufacturing the device completely in the second quarter of 2021 due to its lackluster demand.