Apple cuts key features from AirPods Studio and delays them to December

According to Apple leaker Jon Prosser, Apple has hit some major issues in the production of its rumored AirPods Studio headphones. This has caused Apple to drop key features they planned for the headphones as well as push back their release date until at least December.

"Major hiccup in AirPods Studio production 😬. A few key features have now been cut. Seems they still need to work some things out before we have final units. Looking like they won't be ready to ship until December AT BEST."

Prosser goes on to say that, with the newfound issues Apple is facing with AirPods Studio, the headphones may get pushed as far out as 2021, with an announcement at its commonly known March event.

"Technically, this means that (if everything goes smoothly and no further issues arise) they could still announce in November and ship in December. But it's also just as likely that B515 (AirPods Studio) don't see release until March 2021. I'll do my best to keep you updated."

Apple's AirPods Studio headphones have been long rumored and are expected to feature interchangable earcups, automatic left and right ear switching, and premium materials.