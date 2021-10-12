Apple debuts AR Easter egg for its October 18 special event

What you need to know
- Apple has released a new augmented reality experience for its upcoming special event.
- The event will kick off on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 10:00 AM PDT.
- Apple is expected to announce the long-rumored MacBook Pro refresh.
As Apple has done for a number of recent events, the company has once again released an augmented reality Easter Egg for its upcoming special event.
Greg Joswiak, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, was the first to post the augmented reality experience. This time, however, Joswiak stuck to the AR experience as an object rather than showing it off in the real world.
YouTuber Faruk also posted a video and was nice enough to showcase the AR experience in the real world. You can check it out below:
If you want to try the augmented reality experience out for yourself, head over to the Apple Events website on your iPhone or iPad and tap on the logo at the top of the page. You can choose to check it out using either augmented reality or as an object contained on your screen. The AR option is, of course, much more fun.
Apple is expected to announce the long-rumored redesign of the MacBook Pro at this upcoming event. The expected 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are rumored to feature a new design, M1X processor, miniLED display, and the return of some ports.
You can check out the Apple Event AR experience on the Apple Events website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple announces October 18 'Unleashed' event with new MacBook Pros expected
Apple has just announced it is holding an event on October 18 with the company is expected to unveil a new MacBook Pro.
New report says Apple is battling TV+ piracy online
A new report claims that Apple is battling piracy online since the launch of its Apple TV+ streaming platform in 2019.
Review: Metroid Dread is a stellar continuation of Samus' journey
Metroid Dread provides a stellar continuation of Samus' story. With excellent gameplay and visuals, there's only a handful of dated design ideas that keep it from being truly perfect.
Keep your iPhone 13 mini's screen looking pristine with a screen protector
Planning to upgrade to the iPhone 13 mini? It may be the smallest flagship iPhone but its screen is still worth protecting.