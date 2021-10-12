Save on M1 iPad Pro: $100 off at Amazon

Apple debuts AR Easter egg for its October 18 special event

Get hyped for the upcoming Apple event with some augmented reality.
What you need to know

  • Apple has released a new augmented reality experience for its upcoming special event.
  • The event will kick off on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 10:00 AM PDT.
  • Apple is expected to announce the long-rumored MacBook Pro refresh.

As Apple has done for a number of recent events, the company has once again released an augmented reality Easter Egg for its upcoming special event.

Greg Joswiak, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, was the first to post the augmented reality experience. This time, however, Joswiak stuck to the AR experience as an object rather than showing it off in the real world.

YouTuber Faruk also posted a video and was nice enough to showcase the AR experience in the real world. You can check it out below:

If you want to try the augmented reality experience out for yourself, head over to the Apple Events website on your iPhone or iPad and tap on the logo at the top of the page. You can choose to check it out using either augmented reality or as an object contained on your screen. The AR option is, of course, much more fun.

Apple is expected to announce the long-rumored redesign of the MacBook Pro at this upcoming event. The expected 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are rumored to feature a new design, M1X processor, miniLED display, and the return of some ports.

You can check out the Apple Event AR experience on the Apple Events website.

