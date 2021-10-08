Apple now offers customers in Australia seven days of complimentary AppleCare+ coverage when they buy products like the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7.

As noted by Jack on Twitter the seven-day complimentary AppleCare+ comes free with purchases in the country. According to MacRumors it seems the scheme has been in place since September 30, and is available on all of Apple's main products include its best iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods, HomePod, and more. Apple's website states:

7-Day Complimentary AppleCare+ covers up to two incidents of accidental damage that occur and are reported to Apple during the 7-day complimentary period. Each incident is subject to a service fee. At the end of the 7-day complimentary period, you'll have the option to purchase AppleCare+. For complete details, see the terms.

Apple's terms note that customers get seven days of coverage from the day of purchase until midnight seven days later. Customers get all the benefits of regular AppleCare+ including two instances of accidental damage with the customary excess. It also covers hardware such as the battery. At the end of the free seven-day trial customers can still buy AppleCare+, but the plan starts at the end of the seven-day period, not the date you bought the device. Apple already lets users purchase AppleCare+ up to one year after they have bought a device, including an option for a monthly subscription that includes theft and loss in some places.

The new offer isn't available anywhere else in the world but means customers in Australia can enjoy the first week of any new device a little more easily safe in the knowledge they have AppleCare+. No more smashing your phone on day one without cover!