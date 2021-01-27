What you need to know
- Apple has debuted a trailer for a new short film shot on iPhone to celebrate the Chinese New Year.
A new trailer has appeared for Apple's short 'Shot on iPhone' film 'A Nian' created in celebration of the Chinese New Year using an iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Posted to the company's official WeChat channel, the film was noted by China Times:
Apple released the trailer for the New Year's short film "A Nian". The short film invited the shortlisted for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards for the best foreign-language film "Don't Tell Her" directed by the director Wang Ziyi and announced that it will be officially released on the 29th. (From Apple's official website WeChat)
How strong is the shooting ability of the new iPhone? For the fourth consecutive year, Apple launched the Spring Festival New Year short film project, and earlier officially released the trailer for this year's New Year short film "A Nian". It was also announced that this film was invited to be shortlisted for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards for Best Foreign Language Film "Don't Tell Her" directed by the director Wang Ziyi. The complete film will be officially released on January 29, brewing a festive atmosphere.
Translation aside, it appears the film 'A Nian' was directed by Wang Ziyi, who has behind the 2020 Golden Globe nominee 'Don't tell her.' The report notes that the message of the film is 'Do you believe in legend?' The new film was shot exclusively on iPhone 12 Pro Max and will be released on Friday, January 29.
With the Chinese New Year and Lunar holiday festivities upcoming, many Apple manufacturers are reportedly trying to keep workers from traveling home by offering incentives as fears a repeat of last year's labor shortage could strike.
