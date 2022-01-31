Best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 Pro Max cases iMore 2022
With the iPhone 12 series, including the iPhone 12 Pro Max, one of the standout features is MagSafe. With the MagSafe ecosystem, you have a ring of magnets on the back of the iPhone, thus opening up an entirely new world of possibilities for iPhone accessories, as they can easily attach by the power of magnetic force. There are plenty of cool MagSafe accessories out there, from chargers, battery packs, wallets, stands, and so much more. But if you want the best experience for MagSafe, you're going to need a MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 Pro Max case. Here are our current favorites.
Apple's Silicone Case with MagSafe is a simple case with a soft-touch finish that adds nice grip to your large iPhone. The interior has a plush microfiber lining to keep your device scuff-free, and the magnetic ring allows any MagSafe accessories to snap right on.
This luxurious MagSafe case from Nomad is made with genuine Horween leather, straight from the source. Over time, it will develop a rich patina, so the more you use it, the better it gets. It also does a great job keeping your iPhone safe and protected, and it's quite durable.
The Figura Series from OtterBox has a soft-touch matte finish on the exterior, and it's a slim profile, so it protects without adding bulk. The magnetic ring on the inside makes this fully compatible with MagSafe accessories, and it comes in several fun color combinations.
Spigen makes affordable and high-quality cases, and the Mag Armor is no different. It is a very affordable case that offers good protection and works flawlessly with your MagSafe accessories.
This case is like the silicone offering but made with premium leather instead. The leather develops a fantastic patina over time. The interior has a magnetic ring for MagSafe compatibility, and it has an overall slim profile.
Sonix offers a few fashionable designs for its MagSafe compatible cases for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Designs include Brown Tort, Floral Fantasy, Purple Rain, and even a new Mardi Gras design. These cases are protective and are sure to stand out in a crowd.
This plastic case is crystal clear, so you can show off your iPhone 12 Pro Max color in all its glory. The magnetic ring can be matched to the color of your device, and it makes charging super easy, barely an inconvenience.
The Aneu Series is a relatively slim profile but still gives you ample protection against everyday drops and scuffs. It comes in bright and fun colors, and the magnetic ring inside lets you use your MagSafe charger and other accessories without issue.
This Rugged Folio has three card slots and a pocket for your cash stash, so you'll never leave home without your wallet. The front flap also protects your screen, and the whole folio case is made with Horween leather. That means it will just look better over time.
If you enjoy the regular Symmetry Series, the Symmetry Series+ is more of the same, but with the bonus of MagSafe compatibility. It is slim, protective, and comes in a few different color combinations to suit your tastes.
This slim but tough case has multidirectional grip enhancers on the bumpers, which give you a better grip on your iPhone 12 Pro Max than ever before. It also has 14-foot drop protection, shock absorption, and rubberized grips on the back to prevent your device from sliding around on flat surfaces.
This unique case gives you a slim profile while offering good protection from everyday bumps and drops. The back has a textured, premium fabric material that gives it a chic aesthetic. It is also fully compatible with MagSafe accessories, so you don't have to sacrifice form over function.
Protection with the best MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro Max cases
With the best MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro Max cases, you ensure that your best iPhone is safe and protected without sacrificing MagSafe functionality. After all, you paid big bucks to go big, so why hinder it? With these cases, you won't need to take the case off to use your MagSafe charger or accessories like the best MagSafe wallets, stands, and even the MagSafe Battery Pack — everything will work flawlessly.
If you want some recommendations, you can't go wrong with Apple's Silicone or Leather Case with MagSafe. The Silicone ones come in great pops of color, are soft to the touch, and look great. The Leather cases are made with high-quality leather and develop a gorgeous patina over time, so they get better the more you use them.
Another good leather option comes from Nomad with the Rugged Leather Case or Rugged Folio, depending on your needs. These are made with a rich Horween leather that will age over time, giving it a fantastic distressed look. The Rugged Folio has three card slots and a cash stash pocket, and the flap for your cards will also protect the front screen.
Other great options to consider are OtterBox's Aneu or Symmetry Series+ cases. These are slimmer than the Defender Series the brand is known for but still offer top-notch protection. They also come in a nice handful of colors, so there's one for everyone. I'd also recommend Incipio's Grip for MagSafe because it's great for those with butterfingers like me who are constantly dropping their device — this case alleviates that problem! It also looks nice and minimalistic too.
And if you want something more affordable, Spigen's Mag Armor case is another fine choice. We like Spigen's very protective offerings; they come in many options and are always affordable, especially if you're on a budget.
