Best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 Pro Max cases iMore 2022

With the iPhone 12 series, including the iPhone 12 Pro Max, one of the standout features is MagSafe. With the MagSafe ecosystem, you have a ring of magnets on the back of the iPhone, thus opening up an entirely new world of possibilities for iPhone accessories, as they can easily attach by the power of magnetic force. There are plenty of cool MagSafe accessories out there, from chargers, battery packs, wallets, stands, and so much more. But if you want the best experience for MagSafe, you're going to need a MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 Pro Max case. Here are our current favorites.

Protection with the best MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro Max cases

With the best MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro Max cases, you ensure that your best iPhone is safe and protected without sacrificing MagSafe functionality. After all, you paid big bucks to go big, so why hinder it? With these cases, you won't need to take the case off to use your MagSafe charger or accessories like the best MagSafe wallets, stands, and even the MagSafe Battery Pack — everything will work flawlessly.

If you want some recommendations, you can't go wrong with Apple's Silicone or Leather Case with MagSafe. The Silicone ones come in great pops of color, are soft to the touch, and look great. The Leather cases are made with high-quality leather and develop a gorgeous patina over time, so they get better the more you use them.

Another good leather option comes from Nomad with the Rugged Leather Case or Rugged Folio, depending on your needs. These are made with a rich Horween leather that will age over time, giving it a fantastic distressed look. The Rugged Folio has three card slots and a cash stash pocket, and the flap for your cards will also protect the front screen.

Other great options to consider are OtterBox's Aneu or Symmetry Series+ cases. These are slimmer than the Defender Series the brand is known for but still offer top-notch protection. They also come in a nice handful of colors, so there's one for everyone. I'd also recommend Incipio's Grip for MagSafe because it's great for those with butterfingers like me who are constantly dropping their device — this case alleviates that problem! It also looks nice and minimalistic too.

And if you want something more affordable, Spigen's Mag Armor case is another fine choice. We like Spigen's very protective offerings; they come in many options and are always affordable, especially if you're on a budget.