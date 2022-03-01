MagSafe was my favorite update to the iPhone 12 in 2020 and I use this feature on a daily basis. The main problem with the MagSafe system, however, is that the Apple MagSafe accessories are pricey, to put it mildly. I personally couldn't justify buying an Apple Leather Wallet for my iPhone 12 Pro Max, but when I saw that Casetify's more affordable MagSafe wallet was also customizable, I was sold. The Casetify version can be custom-printed with any initials or name up to nine characters. You could even have it printed with a cutesy word like "Love" if you're one of those types. I chose my own initials in an elegant serif font and was quite pleased with the results. Of course, nothing is perfect, and I have one complaint that applies to all MagSafe accessories, but we can get into that later.

The only place you can customize your Casetify MagSafe Wallet is on the official Casetify website. They have each product page set up so that you can preview the printed wallet in different colors and fonts. It's very straightforward and easy to use. If you don't care to customize the wallet, then you can also purchase a blank one on Amazon. It costs the same price of $40 on either website. On both sites, it also comes in four colors: black, Latte, light pink, and Oat Milk. Casetify Custom MagSafe Wallet: Customizable, high-quality, and sustainable to boot

To start, you can count on Casetify for a good quality product. I have used a few of their cases and I always find them to be both cute and durable. This MagSafe wallet is no different. It's made from full-grain faux leather that looks and feels like the real thing. The print is done perfectly, just like the preview on the website and after several months of use, it has not faded or peeled at all. The internal magnet works like a charm with MagSafe; it snaps right into place on the back of my iPhone, whether it's naked or dressed in a MagSafe Case. I give this case an A+ on quality and looks.

This wallet is made from PC leather and 50% of that material comes from recycled plastic; a big win in my book!

Since it does attach magnetically, one might worry that this will affect magnetic strips on credit cards, but it does not. The magnets are credit card approved and haven't affected any of my cards. The wallet is also protected against RFID signals, so you don't have to worry about anyone using RFID to steal your info through the MagSafe wallet. I also love that Casetify is working to integrate environmental conservation into all of its products and practices. This wallet is made from PC leather and 50% of that material comes from recycled plastic. The Casetify MagSafe Wallet is also produced in a production facility that is ISO14001-certified for using rainwater collection, recycling systems, and other sustainable practices. A big win in my book! Casetify Custom MagSafe Wallet: The problem with MagSafe

My primary complaint about this wallet is the same complaint I have with all MagSafe accessories. The magnets just aren't quite strong enough. The same is true for my MagSafe mounts and chargers as well. The iPhone should not detach so easily! In the case of this wallet, it has come detached in my purse a few times and once in my back pocket. I think this is part of a bigger problem within the MagSafe system overall for the iPhone 12 series, but I have heard that the MagSafe magnets are stronger in the iPhone 13 series and beyond. Lastly, I feel like the wallet pocket is a tad bit too deep. You have to insert at least two cards for a tight fit, because one card alone may stand the risk of falling out. I usually throw in two cards along with some cash, so it's not really a problem, but I wouldn't advise carrying this wallet around with only one card inside; it could easily slip out. Casetify Custom MagSafe Wallet: Competition

The competition here is pretty obvious. Apple's Leather Wallet with MagSafe has a similar form factor and color selection. It works in the same way as the Casetify wallet, but it's much more expensive. $59 is a lot of money for such a small accessory, even if the Apple wallet is genuine leather. Since the Casetify wallet is almost $20 cheaper and comes with cute customization options, I think the Casetify MagSafe Wallet is the better deal. Casetify Custom MagSafe Wallet: Should you buy it?

The occasional accidental detachment is a dealbreaker. 4.5 out of 5 If you're looking for a more affordable alternative to the Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe, here is an attractive MagSafe wallet that has a similar form factor and high-quality vegan leather. The custom print adds a level of individuality so you can make this wallet pop with your own look and color scheme. The pocket fits up to three cards and cash, so it's just enough room to replace your wallet for a night out, but tread carefully if you slide it into your back pocket; it may come detached from the iPhone. Finally, you can feel good about buying from Casetify, since they use sustainable materials and eco-friendly production processes.