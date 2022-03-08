The company also revealed that it is bringing two new colors to the iPhone 13 lineup. The iPhone 13 will now come in Green while the iPhone 13 Pro gets a new Alpine Green color. Apple released a video showing off the new colors which you can watch on YouTube below:

Earlier today, Apple hosted its "Peek Performance" special event. At the event, the company announced a new generation of the iPhone SE and iPad Air as well as revealing two completely new products: the Mac Studio and Studio Display.

Outside of the new colors, Apple didn't bring anything new to the iPhone 13 lineup. A new color in the spring is becoming a sort of tradition for the company. Last year, Apple released a new purple color for the iPhone 12. Notably, that new color was reserved for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini - the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max did not receive a new color last year.

That has changed this year, however, as Apple brought a new Alpine Green to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

You'll be able to preorder the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in Green as well as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in Alpine Green on Friday, March 11 at 5:00 AM PDT. Both new colors will be available next week on Friday, March 18.