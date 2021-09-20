When iOS 15 launches later today, September 20, don't expect to see the new Find My AirPods Pro/Max feature launched. Announced with the rest of iOS 15 in June, the feature is still coming, but not until later this fall, according to a change made on Apple's website.

With Find My AirPods Pro/Max, users can use the Find My network to approximate the missing AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. By doing so, you can activate a sound that plays when the devices are within Bluetooth range. Currently, there's a basic Find My AirPods feature built into iOS with limited features.

Apple hasn't announced when Find my AirPods Pro/Max would now launch. However, on its website, Cupertino says, "coming later this fall."