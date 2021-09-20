What you need to know
- The feature is coming "later this fall."
- Was announced in June
- SharePlay is also delayed in iOS 15
When iOS 15 launches later today, September 20, don't expect to see the new Find My AirPods Pro/Max feature launched. Announced with the rest of iOS 15 in June, the feature is still coming, but not until later this fall, according to a change made on Apple's website.
With Find My AirPods Pro/Max, users can use the Find My network to approximate the missing AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. By doing so, you can activate a sound that plays when the devices are within Bluetooth range. Currently, there's a basic Find My AirPods feature built into iOS with limited features.
Apple hasn't announced when Find my AirPods Pro/Max would now launch. However, on its website, Cupertino says, "coming later this fall."
Find My AirPods Pro/Max isn't the only iOS 15/iPadOS 15 feature announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that's not launching on time. SharePlay, which allows users to watch and listen to content with others across Apple devices, is also delayed. It was a month ago a month ago when Apple said the feature would arrive "later this fall" on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
On iPad, Universal Control is missing on iPadOS 15, which also launches today. The feature lets you use your keyboard, mouse, and trackpad across Mac and tablets. On Mac, the feature requires macOS, which isn't launching today.
Apple has also announced the new ProRes feature on the recently announced iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max would launch with the smartphones this Friday, September 24. The feature offers high color fidelity and low compression when you record, edit, and deliver broadcast-ready content on the go. Apple says ProRes should arrive this fall.
