What you need to know
- Apple has delayed plans to have employees work from the office three days per week.
- Concerns over rising COVID-19 levels are said to be the main reason for the decision.
- No new date has been given, but employees are expected to work from the office two days per week until the three-day week is implemented.
Apple has reportedly delayed plans to make corporate employees return to the office at least three days per week. The company is said to be concerned about rising COVID-19 infections and has also asked people to wear masks when visiting common areas.
Apple was set to require people to work from the office three days per week from May 23 as part of its hybrid work plan that has attracted condemnation from employees — even causing some to leave the company. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that the May 23 date isn't going to be met, although no new date has been set.
While the three-day office requirement isn't now coming into force next week, employees will still be expected to work from the office two days per week — as was already a requirement as part of a phased return to the office.
Apple reportedly told employees of the new plan earlier today — Tuesday, May 17. It isn't known when the company will inform them of the new three-day return date, either.
