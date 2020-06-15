What you need to know
- Apple has announced more details about its schedule for WWDC.
- The Apple Design Awards will kick off on June 29th.
- Apple's 1-on-1 Developer Labs will occur between June 23rd and June 26th.
Last week, Apple announced most of its lineup for WWDC, including the dates of the Special Event Keynote (June 22nd at 10:00 PDT), Platforms State of the Union (June 22nd at 2:00 PM PDT), and Engineering Sessions (June 23rd to June 26th). The company also said that it would be revealing new Developer Forums for the event on June 18th.
Today, Apple has given some additional details about some of the other events happening at WWDC this year. The company has announced that the Apple Design Awards will take place on June 29th, a week after WWDC. The awards are normally hosted on the same week, but it appears that Apple has moved them for logistical purposes this year.
"Apps and games created by millions of developers around the world have made a positive impact on people's daily lives. Join us in celebrating the developers who used their ingenuity, smarts, and savvy to build this year's Apple Design Award winners."
Apple has also announced that its 1-on-1 Developer Labs will take place between June 23rd and June 26th. The Labs allow developers to get face to face (virtually of course) with an Apple engineer and receive guidance on how to implement the latest features of Apple's newest software with their own apps.
"Request an appointment with an Apple engineer for one-on-one technical guidance on Apple technologies. Get in-depth details on how to implement new features, directly from the engineers who helped build the latest advances in Apple platforms. Eligible members can simply sign in, choose a lab from the schedule, enter a question, and submit. Availability is limited. Requests will be reviewed and you'll receive an email with your status."
You can find out all the details about the different events on Apple's Developer website.
