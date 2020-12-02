Apple today shared the apps and games that were downloaded from the App Store the most during 2020, with games and general apps split up into different lists. As was probably to be expected, apps that are related to the COVID-19 pandemic in some way were the big winners during the year.

Video calling app Zoom found itself at the top of the free apps across both iPhone and iPad, for example. With the pandemic limiting travel and offices closed, people took to Zoom as a way of keeping in touch with people and running business meetings. The top paid app on iPhone was TouchRetouch, while Procreate picked up the win on iPad.