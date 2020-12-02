What you need to know
- Apple has shared the top ten downloaded games and apps of 2020.
- Apps relating to the pandemic were understandably popular.
Apple today shared the apps and games that were downloaded from the App Store the most during 2020, with games and general apps split up into different lists. As was probably to be expected, apps that are related to the COVID-19 pandemic in some way were the big winners during the year.
Video calling app Zoom found itself at the top of the free apps across both iPhone and iPad, for example. With the pandemic limiting travel and offices closed, people took to Zoom as a way of keeping in touch with people and running business meetings. The top paid app on iPhone was TouchRetouch, while Procreate picked up the win on iPad.
Top Free iPhone Apps
- ZOOM Cloud Meetings
- TikTok
- Disney+
- YouTube
- Snapchat
- Messenger
- Gmail
- Cash App
Top Paid iPhone Apps
- TouchRetouch
- Procreate Pocket
- Dark Sky Weather
- Facetune
- HotSchedules
- AutoSleep Track Sleep
- The Wonder Weeks
- SkyView
- Shadowrocket
- Sky Guide
In terms of games, it was all Among Us! and Minecraft, again two winners that were perhaps predictable given the popularity of the pair.
Top Free iPhone Games
- Among Us!
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Roblox
- Subway Surfers
- Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles
- Brain Out
- Coin Master
- Cube Surfer!
Top Paid iPhone Games
- Minecraft
- Plague Inc.
- Heads Up!
- Monopoly
- Bloons TD6
- Geometry Dash
- NBA 2K20
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- The Game of Life
- True Skate
In terms of Apple Arcade, the hugely popular Sneaky Sasquatch sits in the top spot, with a mix of huge franchises and indy games making up the remainder of the top downloaded games
Top Arcade Games
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Hot Lava
- Skate City
- Sonic Racing
- PAC-MAN Party Royale
- SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
- Oceanhorn 2
- Crossy Road Castle
- WHAT THE GOLF?
- LEGO Brawls
Apple confirmed the most popular apps and games alongside the winners of its App Store Best Of 2020 winners.
