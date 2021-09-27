Apple has today detailed the improvements Maps has gone through as part of the iOS 15 refresh, with new 3D mapping data gaining improved levels of detail in a select handful of cities.

As of right now, the new map data is available in London, Los Angeles, New York City, and the San Francisco Bay Area, but Apple also says that more cities are coming online.

Apple Maps introduces a new way to navigate cities with a visually stunning 3D map that offers unprecedented detail for neighborhoods, commercial districts, marinas, buildings, and more. Now users can see elevation details across a city, new road labels, and hundreds of custom-designed landmarks like Coit Tower in San Francisco, Dodger Stadium in LA, the Statue of Liberty in NYC, and the Royal Albert Hall in London, with more to come. A beautiful nighttime mode with a moonlit glow activates at dusk. The city map experience is now available in London, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco, and later this year, it will be available in Philadelphia, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. Support for additional cities, including Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver, will be available next year.

Apple also explained a raft of iOS 15 Maps features in today's Newsroom post, taking time to show off enhanced navigation capabilities for drivers.