Apple has announced it will discontinue Fleetsmith on October 21, and that it is no longer accepting new customers to the service.

The company stated Thursday:

Apple will discontinue Fleetsmith service on October 21, 2022 As of April 21, 2022, Apple has discontinued new signups for Fleetsmith.

Apple says that existing customers can continue to use the service until October 21, at which point existing customers will no longer be able to log on, and devices will no longer receive configuration profiles from the Fleetsmith Server.

Apple is also prompting users to pick a new service and migrate.

Fleetsmith was used by Apple as a mobile device management platform, from Apple:

Fleetsmith is a mobile device management (MDM) solution for administrators needing to manage fleets of Apple devices. The goal is to make powerful, secure fleet management available to organizations of all sizes. With it, you can automate device setup, intelligence, patching, and security for your devices. To manage your devices, Fleetsmith uses the MDM protocol to send device commands to managed devices.